you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Finance approves allotment of 6.38 crore equity shares to BC Asia Growth Investments
Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform the Exchanges that the Committee of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 17, 2017 has approved the allotment of 6,38,20,990 (Six Crore Thirty Eight Lakhs Twenty Thousand Nine Hundred and Ninety) equity shares to BC Asia Growth Investments pursuant to conversion of warrants issued on December 18, 2015, on a preferential basis. Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt.Source : BSE

