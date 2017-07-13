Jul 13, 2017 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KZ Leasing's board meeting on July 25, 2017
The Board meeting for considering the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 2017 is held on 25.07.17.
The Board meeting for considering the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 2017 is held on 25.07.17.
Also pursuant to SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations the Trading Window will be closed from 20th July, 2017 to 28th July, 2017.
Source : BSE
Also pursuant to SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations the Trading Window will be closed from 20th July, 2017 to 28th July, 2017.
Source : BSE