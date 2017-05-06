Kwality's board meeting to be held on May 26, 2017.

May 05, 2017 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Notice is hereby given pursuant to the compliance of applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to approve Audited Financial Results and statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE