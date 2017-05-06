Kwality board meeting will be held on May 26, 2017

App
May 05, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kwality Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following business(s):

1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended at March 31, 2017.

2. To consider and approve the statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended March 31, 2017.

3. Recommendation of Dividend, if any.

Further, the Trading window for dealing with securities of the Company by Promoter, Directors, Designated Employees including their relatives and all connected persons, as per the Code of Conduct for prevention of insider trading, framed and adopted in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will be closed from May 19, 2017 to May 28, 2017 (both days Inclusive).Source : BSE

