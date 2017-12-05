Kutch Minerals' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Intimation is given by the company that the meeting of board will be held on 14th december 2017 at 3.30 P.M at its registered office to consider and approve the unaudited financials results for quarter ended 30th september 2017 and any other matter with the permission of board.
Intimation is given by the company that the meeting of board will be held on 14th december 2017 at 3.30 P.M at its registered office to consider and approve the unaudited financials results for quarter ended 30th september 2017 and any other matter with the permission of board.Source : BSE