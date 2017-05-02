App
May 02, 2017 08:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kushal Trade: Outcome of board meeting

The board of Directors in its meeting held on 1st May, 2017, approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Kushal Infrastructure Private Limited, Ashapura Paper Mills Private Limited, Kushal Wealth Creators Private Limited and Riddhi Siddhi Recyclers Private Limited into Kushal Tradelink Limited.

