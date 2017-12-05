App
Kushal's board meeting on December 14, 2017
Dec 05, 2017 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kushal's board meeting on December 14, 2017

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday,December 14, 2017.

 
 
This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday,December 14, 2017 at the registered office of the company, inter-alia, for the following:

1. To consider and if thought fit, declaration of Second (2nd) Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2017-18 and other ancillary business related to the same.
2. To consider, approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company under Ind AS for the Quarter/Half year ended September 30, 2017.

Note: Trading Window shall remain closed from December 5, 2017 to December 16, 2017 (both days inclusive) on account of above Board Meeting. Accordingly, Promoters, Directors and Designated Employees have been advised not to deal in securities of the company from December 5, 2017 to December 16, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE
