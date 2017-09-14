Sep 14, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kusam Electrical Industries: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 has approved Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017, as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and limited review report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
