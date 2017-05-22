May 22, 2017 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kusam Electrical Industries: Outcome of board meeting
Kusam Electrical Industries has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, has transacted the following business; - Appointment of Ms. Neha Anil Sangam, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
