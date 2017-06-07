Jun 06, 2017 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kusam Elect's board meeting on June 14, 2017
The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th June, 2017.
-To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Nancy Jain, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2017-2018.Source : BSE
