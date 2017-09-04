Sep 04, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kunststoffe Industries' AGm on September 29, 2017
Notice published in the newspapers i.e. The Free Press Journal (in English) and Navshakti for holding the Annual General Meeting, Record date and intimation of completion of dispatch of Notice and other details.Source : BSE