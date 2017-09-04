Kumbh Finance: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, the 4th day of September, 2017, which is commenced at 10:00 am and concluded at 11:00 am, inter alia, have considered the following matters:1.The 26th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on 29th September, 2017 at 4:30 pm at the registered office of the Company.2.Approved Director's report for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 along with other related documents for the ensuing Annual General Meeting.3.Appointed M/s VKM & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai Scrutinizer for conducting E-voting process for the Annual General Meeting of the Company.4.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from Friday 22nd September, 2017 to Friday 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE