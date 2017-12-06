Kuber Udyog's board meeting on December 13, 2017

Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 13th December, 2017 to consider and approve and taken on records the Un-Audited Financial Results and limited review report for the half year ended September 30th, 2017.

Kuber Udyog is in the Finance - General sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 3.72 crore.

The company management includes Namita Dalmia - Independent Director, Brijesh Shah - Independent Director, Sejal Soni - Executive Director & CFO, Chetan Shinde - Managing Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 539408.

Its Registered office is at 34/1C, Sudhir Chaterjee Street,,Opp. Girish Park, Kolkata,West Bengal - 700006.

Their Registrars are Adroit Corporate Service (P) Ltd.Source : BSE