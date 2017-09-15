Kuantum Papers: Outcome of board meeting

It is to inform you that in the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 15 September 2017, the following decisions, among others, have been taken:1. Circular in the form of advertisement in Form DPT-1 inviting fixed deposits was approved by the Directors present in the meeting.2. Sh Ashutosh Khaitan, Director has tendered his resignation w.e.f. 15.09.2017 which has been accepted by the Board of Drectors.Source : BSE