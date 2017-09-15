Kuantum Papers: Outcome of AGM

1. The audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 20172. Dividend @ Rs. 2.00 per share on the Equity shares and @ Rs. 1.00 per share on the Redeemable Preference Shares for the financial year 2016-17, was declared.3. Sh. Ashutosh Khaitan, Director, retires by rotation, was reappointed as Director.4 Ratification of the appointment of M/s B S R & Co.LLP, Chartered Accountants, Chandigarh as the Statutory Auditors of the Company.5. Approval from shareholders for related party transactions by way of ordinary resolution.6. Acceptance of Deposits U/s 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 by way of special resolution.7. Approval of payment of remuneration to the Cost Auditors by way of ordinary resolution.8. Ms. Shireen Sethi was appointed as independent Director9. Mr. Vivek Bihani was appointed as independent DirectorSource : BSE