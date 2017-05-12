Kuantum Papers to consider dividend

Kuantum Papers Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the following matters:1. To review and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.2. Recommendation of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, if any, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company’s Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading By Insiders, this is to bring to your kind attention that in view of the said Audit Committee/Board Meeting of the Company on May 24, 2017, it has been decided to close the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited with effect from May 15, 2017 to May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive). During the aforesaid period, the directors, designated employees, KMPs and other connected persons cannot deal (either purchase or sale) in the shares of the Company.Source : BSE