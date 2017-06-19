App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 19, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KSS opens new retails store

KSS Ltd has informed BSE that Birla Jewels Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of KSS Limited), has inaugurated opening of new retails store at Morar, Madhya Pradesh on June 19, 2017

KSS opens new retails store
KSS Ltd has informed BSE that Birla Jewels Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of KSS Limited), has inaugurated opening of new retails store at Morar, Madhya Pradesh on June 19, 2017. It provides services to equip a jewellery retail outlet through franchisees to successfully run exclusive jewellery retail business under the banner of "BJewelz", a brand owned by Birla Jewels Limited. ....Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.