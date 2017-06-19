KSS opens new retails store

KSS Ltd has informed BSE that Birla Jewels Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of KSS Limited), has inaugurated opening of new retails store at Morar, Madhya Pradesh on June 19, 2017. It provides services to equip a jewellery retail outlet through franchisees to successfully run exclusive jewellery retail business under the banner of "BJewelz", a brand owned by Birla Jewels Limited. ....Source : BSE