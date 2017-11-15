KSL & Industries - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th November, 2017

KSL & Industries is in the Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 143.96 crore.

The company management includes Manoj Kumar Sharma - Managing Director, Neha Nilesh Patil - Director, Pravin Kumar Parekh - Independent Director, Trivendra Shambhu Singh - Independent Director, Bhanu Pratap Singh - Independent Director, Manasi Wadkar - Additional Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 530149.

Its Registered office is at Plot No. 69 A, Dhanu Udyog Industrial Area,,Piperia, Silvassa,Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 396230.

Their Registrars are Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE