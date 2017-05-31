App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 31, 2017 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KSE: Outcome of board meeting

This is informed that, the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held on 30th May, 2017.

Date of Annual General Meeting

It is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held on 30th May, 2017 had decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 31st August, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company. The Notice of the Meeting as approved by the Board is attached herewith. It is also informed that the cut-off date for determining eligibility of shareholders for remote e-voting is 24th August, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

