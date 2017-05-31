KSE: Outcome of board meeting

Date of Annual General MeetingIt is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held on 30th May, 2017 had decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 31st August, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company. The Notice of the Meeting as approved by the Board is attached herewith. It is also informed that the cut-off date for determining eligibility of shareholders for remote e-voting is 24th August, 2017.Source : BSE