KSE: Outcome of AGM

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the proceedings of the 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Thursday, 31st August, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company.We are also enclosing the consolidated report of the Scrutinizer on e-voting and through ballot paper at the AGM.Further, pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting separately the Voting Results of the business transacted in the above AGM in XBRL format.All the above records have been uploaded in the website of the Company also. We request you to kindly take the above on records.Source : BSE