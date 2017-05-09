KSE to consider final dividend

KSE Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company will be meeting on May 30, 2017, to consider the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2017, and to recommend final dividend, if any, for that year. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2017 will also be considered in the same meeting. The date of AGM and Book closure details will be intimated later.In terms of the Company's "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading", the trading window for dealing in the Company's shares stand closed from May 20, 2017 and shall reopen on June 02, 2017.Source : BSE