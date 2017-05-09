KSE's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Board of Directors of the Company will be meeting on 30th May, 2017 to consider the accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend final dividend, if any, for that year. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017 will also be considered in the same meeting. The date of AGM and Book closure details will be intimated later.Source : BSE