App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Krypton Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2017 at 4 P.M. at its Head office 410, Vardaan Building, 25A Camac Street, Kolkata-700016.

Krypton Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017
To, The Bombay Stock Exchange LtdDt 15.05.2017 Department of Corporate ServicesRef: KIL/BSE/17-18/01 Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001 Dear Sir, Sub: Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30th May, 2017 Ref: Company Sl.No - Physical- 23550, Demat-INE951B01014. This is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2017 at 4 P.M. at its Head office 410, Vardaan Building, 25A Camac Street, Kolkata-700016, inter-alia put to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, as per the Company's Code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window will remain closed for directors and other designated employees of the company from May 20, 2017 till June 1, 2017 (both days inclusive). Thanking You, Yours faithfully, For Krypton Industries Ltd Jay Singh Bardia (Managing Director) DIN: 00467932Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.