Krypton Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017

To, The Bombay Stock Exchange LtdDt 15.05.2017 Department of Corporate ServicesRef: KIL/BSE/17-18/01 Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001 Dear Sir, Sub: Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30th May, 2017 Ref: Company Sl.No - Physical- 23550, Demat-INE951B01014. This is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2017 at 4 P.M. at its Head office 410, Vardaan Building, 25A Camac Street, Kolkata-700016, inter-alia put to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, as per the Company's Code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window will remain closed for directors and other designated employees of the company from May 20, 2017 till June 1, 2017 (both days inclusive). Thanking You, Yours faithfully, For Krypton Industries Ltd Jay Singh Bardia (Managing Director) DIN: 00467932Source : BSE