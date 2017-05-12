May 11, 2017 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kriti Nutrients board recommends dividend of Rs. 0.12/-
Kriti Nutrients has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.12/- (i.e. 12%) per equity share of Rs. 1/- each on 50103520 equity shares for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of the members in Annual General Meeting.
