May 11, 2017 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kriti Ind: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that 1.The Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 has been approved and taken on record at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Board Meeting commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 04.45 p.m. 2.The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.15/- (.i.e. 15%) per equity share of Rs. 1/- each on 49603520 equity shares for the year ended 31.03.2017, subject to approval of the members in Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

