Jun 07, 2017 10:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Krishna Prasad: Outcome of board meeting
In pursuance of applicable provision of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of our Company, Shri Krishna Prasadam Limited, in their meeting held on 07th day of June 2017 has decided to issue 100,000 equity shares on preferential basis subject to the approval of Shareholders.Source : BSE