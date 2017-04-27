App
Apr 27, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Krishna Prasad's board meeting on May 29, 2017

We are pleased to inform you that Board of Directors of Shri Krishna Prasadam Limited ('hereinafter called as the Company') will meet on Monday 29th Day of May, 2017 at 05.00 PM to consider, discuss and if thought fit to approve Audited financial statement of the company for the half year and year ended on 31st Day of March 2017.

We are pleased to inform you that Board of Directors of Shri Krishna Prasadam Limited ('hereinafter called as the Company') will meet on Monday 29th Day of May, 2017 at 05.00 PM to consider, discuss and if thought fit to approve Audited financial statement of the company for the half year and year ended on 31st Day of March 2017, and as per Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 ('herein after called as Listing Regulations'), the Company is hereby giving advance notice of Board of Directors' meeting to BSE Limited ('herein after called as the Stock Exchange') to meet the requirement of Regulation 29(1)(a) of Listing Regulations.Source : BSE

