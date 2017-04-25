Krishna Filaments' board meeting on May 10, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017 at 02.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE