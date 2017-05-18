Krishna Capital's board meeting on May 29, 2017

This is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is Scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited Financial results for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017. This is in compliance with Clause 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Kindly Take the same on record.Source : BSE