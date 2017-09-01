Sep 01, 2017 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kridhan Infra recommends final dividend
Kridhan Infra Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 31, 2017, inter alia, the Board recommended final dividend at 10 percent i.e. Rs. 20 per share subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
