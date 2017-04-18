App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 18, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kreon Finnancial Services: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 18th April, 2017 has transacted the following: 1.The Board of Directors approved the publishing of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2016, on or before 31st May, 2017. Accordingly, the publication of unaudited results is dispensed with. 2.The Board considered, discussed and approved the on-going compliances related to the quarter ended 31st March, 2017 along with ongoing Business propositions.Source : BSE

