you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Krebs Biochem's board meeting on May 26, 2017

We herewith intimate the Exchange that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 26th May 2017 to consider and approve the audited financial results along with the auditor's report for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

Krebs Biochem's board meeting on May 26, 2017
we herewith intimate the Exchange that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 26th May 2017 to transact, inter alia the following: 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results along with the auditor's report for the year ended 31st March, 2017. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further, in connection to the above, trading window for dealing in shares of the Company will remain closed for the specified persons as defined in the Code from 19th May, 2017 and shall re-open 48 hours after the publication of the results to the public.Source : BSE

