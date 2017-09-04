Sep 04, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Krebs Biochem's AGM on September 26, 2017
we herewith submit to the Exchange Notice of the 25th Annual General Meeting which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 26th September 2017 and the same is made available on the company's website www.krebsbiochem.com.
we herewith submit to the Exchange Notice of the 25th Annual General Meeting which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 26th September 2017 and the same is made available on the company's website www.krebsbiochem.com.Source : BSE