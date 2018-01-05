KRBL to consider Q3 results on January 24, 2018

Intimation under Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for Meeting of Board of Directors for inter-alia Consideration and Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for Third Quarter (Q3) and Nine Months ended December 31, 2017
Intimation under Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for Meeting of Board of Directors for inter-alia Consideration and Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for Third Quarter (Q3) and Nine Months ended December 31, 2017Source : BSE