Aug 28, 2017 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KRBL's AGM on September 26, 2017
Notice is hereby given that 24th Annual General Meeting of the members of KRBL Limited will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at Sri Sathya Sai International Centre, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003.
