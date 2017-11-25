Kratos Energy & Infrastructure's board meeting on December 04, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 4th December, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors and Designated Employees of the Company from 27th November, 2017 to 6th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE