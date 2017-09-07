Kratos Energy's board meeting on September 13, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors and Designated Employees of the Company from 7th September, 2017 to 15th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE