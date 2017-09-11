Sep 11, 2017 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kratos Energy's AGM on September 29, 2017
37th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at 317, Maker Chamber V, 21, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021.
37th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at 317, Maker Chamber V, 21, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021.Source : BSE