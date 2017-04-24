KPR Mill's board meeting on May 3, 2017

Intimation is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 3rd May, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at 1st Floor, Shrivari Shrimat, 1045, Avinashi Road, Coimbatore - 641 018 to consider, amongst other subjects, Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31.03.2017, Recommendation of Dividend, if any.Source : BSE