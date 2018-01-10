KPIT Technologies to consider December quarter results on Jan 24, 2018

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at its Registered Office, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.Further, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from Sunday, January 14, 2018 up to Friday, January 26, 2018 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company for Prevention of Insider Trading.Source : BSE