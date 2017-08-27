App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 24, 2017 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KPIT Tech: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('the Regulations') please find enclosed herewith the following:-

1. Proceedings of the 26th Annual General Meeting of KPIT Technologies Limited held on August 23, 2017, as required under Regulation 30 of the Regulations.
2. Voting results as required under Regulation 44 of the Regulations.
3. Report of Scrutinizer dated August 23, 2017, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules 2014.
Source : BSE

