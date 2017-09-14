Sep 14, 2017 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kothari Ferment: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Limited at its meeting held on 14th September, 2017, has inter alia considered and approved IND-AS complied Unaudited Financial Statements and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE