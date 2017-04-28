App
Apr 28, 2017 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank to buy 26% stake in Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance

Kotak Mahindra Bank has executed a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 13,26,75,452 equity shares of Rs 10 each, being 26 percent of the equity shareholding of Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance, subsidiary of bank, from the existing shareholder, Old Mutual Plc for a consideration of Rs 1292.7 crore payable in cash.

Kotak Mahindra Bank to buy 26% stake in Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

