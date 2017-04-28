Apr 28, 2017 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kotak Mahindra Bank to buy 26% stake in Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance
Kotak Mahindra Bank has executed a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 13,26,75,452 equity shares of Rs 10 each, being 26 percent of the equity shareholding of Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance, subsidiary of bank, from the existing shareholder, Old Mutual Plc for a consideration of Rs 1292.7 crore payable in cash.
