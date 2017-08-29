App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 29, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kore Foods: Outcome of board meeting

Date:28th August 2017
To
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited
P.J. Towers, 25th Floor
Dalal Street
Mumbai 400 001

Kind Atten: Mr Iyer Gopalkrishnan, General Manager
Dear Sir,
Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 05th July 2017-Revised
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was convened on 05th July 2017 and the following matters were taken up:<

Kore Foods: Outcome of board meeting
Date:28th August 2017
To
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited
P.J. Towers, 25th Floor
Dalal Street
Mumbai 400 001

Kind Atten: Mr Iyer Gopalkrishnan, General Manager
Dear Sir,
Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 05th July 2017-Revised
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was convened on 05th July 2017 and the following matters were taken up:
1) Approval of the Unaudited Statement of Accounts along with Limited Review Report for the
Financial quarter ended 30th June 2017
2) Took note of Related Party Transactions during the period from 01.04.2017 to 30.06.2017
3) Appointment of Mr. John Silveira as Managing Director of the Company
4) Re- fixed the AGM date from 21.08.2017 to 05.09.2017
5) Took note of Investor Greviance complaints and greviance recieved for the period 01.04.2017 to 30.06.2017

Copy of Unaudited Statement of Accounts for the financial quarter ended 30th June 2017 and Limited Review Report are attached herewith.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.