Aug 29, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kore Foods: Outcome of board meeting
Date:28th August 2017
To
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited
P.J. Towers, 25th Floor
Dalal Street
Mumbai 400 001
Kind Atten: Mr Iyer Gopalkrishnan, General Manager
Dear Sir,
Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 05th July 2017-Revised
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was convened on 05th July 2017 and the following matters were taken up:
1) Approval of the Unaudited Statement of Accounts along with Limited Review Report for the
Financial quarter ended 30th June 2017
2) Took note of Related Party Transactions during the period from 01.04.2017 to 30.06.2017
3) Appointment of Mr. John Silveira as Managing Director of the Company
4) Re- fixed the AGM date from 21.08.2017 to 05.09.2017
5) Took note of Investor Greviance complaints and greviance recieved for the period 01.04.2017 to 30.06.2017
Copy of Unaudited Statement of Accounts for the financial quarter ended 30th June 2017 and Limited Review Report are attached herewith.Source : BSE
