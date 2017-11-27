Kopran's board meeting December 14, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Ind-AS Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2017.Further, it is hereby informed that the Trading Window in respect of Company's Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors /Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on December 09, 2017 till the close of the trading hours on December 15, 2017 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading.Source : BSE