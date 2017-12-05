Konark Synthetics' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1)(a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' of the Company, the trading window shall be closed from 6th December, 2017 to 16th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Directors, Officers and Designated Employees as defined in the Code.Source : BSE