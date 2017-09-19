App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 18, 2017 10:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Konark Synth director Mahendra Agarwal resigns

We hereby inform you that Mr. Mahendra Agarwal, Independent Director of the Company has resigned from the directorship of the Company with effect from 16th September, 2017 due to his personal reasons and other engagements.

Konark Synth director Mahendra Agarwal resigns
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Mr. Mahendra Agarwal, Independent Director of the Company has resigned from the directorship of the Company with effect from 16th September, 2017 due to his personal reasons and other engagements.Source : BSE
