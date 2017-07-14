Kome-On Communication: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 14th August, 2017 which concluded at 3.00 pm has considered and taken on record:1.Un-Audited (Standalone) Financial Result for the quarter ended on 30-06-2017 along with the limited review.2.Notice convening 24th Annual General Meeting with fixing Date, Place and Time of the meeting and the book closure/record date for determining the cutoff date for the purpose of determining the person entitled to receive and vote at the Annual General Meeting both Electronically/Physically.3. Appointment of two Directors details as given in the attached Outcome.4. resignation of two Directors w.e.f 28-06-2017Source : BSE