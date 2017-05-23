App
May 23, 2017

Kolte-Patil Developers: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 has discussed and considered other agenda items except approval of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2017 and recommendation of final dividend, if any., therefore today's Board meeting has commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 3.15 p.m., due to unavoidable reasons, the Board has decided to have separate Board Meeting, to approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2017 and recommendation of final dividend, if any. Therefore, pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; we wish to inform you that the revised date of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is Tuesday, 30 May 2017 at the Registered Office to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31 March 2017 to recommend Final Dividend, if any other business as per agenda.Source : BSE

