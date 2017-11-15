Kohinoor Foods - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today , i.e. on 14th November, 2017 which commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 01:25 P.M. has, inter-alia, taken the following decision :-1. The Board approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017. Copy of the said results along with Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is submitted herewith in compliance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE